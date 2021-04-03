ASEAN ASEAN, RoK bolster cooperation in labour, employment Labour officials and stakeholders from ASEAN countries and the Republic of Korea (RoK) gathered virtually for the recent ASEAN-RoK Policy Sharing Workshop in the Employment and Labour Sector.

ASEAN ASEAN-India joint cooperation committee holds 21st meeting The 21st ASEAN-India Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting was held via video conference on March 31, to review the implementation of activities and cooperation programmes within the framework of the ASEAN-India strategic partnership.