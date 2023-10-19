Thai National Assembly President wishes to promote parliamentary cooperation with Vietnam
President of the Thai National Assembly Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said he hopes to welcome a high-level delegation from the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) to Thailand in the near future to exchange measures to further promote cooperation between the two parliaments, while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh in Bangkok on October 19.
He said he highly appreciates the valuable contributions of over 100,000 Vietnamese people living in Thailand to the host nation’s socio-economic development.
The top legislator of Thailand also hailed the countries’ cooperation in recent times, including exchanges across parliamentary, governmental, business, and people-to-people channels. The bilateral ties in investment and trade have also been continuously fostering through road and air connections.
He went on expressing his gratitude to the Vietnamese Government for its support and facilitation of Thai businesses' investment and business activities in Vietnam.
For his part, Thanh stated that the two countries' law-making bodies have been cooperating well at various multilateral parliamentary forums such as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
He wished that the two parliaments will continue to work more closely together, especially in terms of high-level and multilevel delegation exchanges, coordinating bilateral and multilateral activities, and sharing legislative experiences. He reiterated the Vietnamese NA Chairman’s invitation, hoping to host the Thai NA President and other parliamentarian leaders in Vietnam at a suitable time in the near future./.