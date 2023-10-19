Politics Vietnam ready to intensify multifaceted relations with Saudi Arabia: PM Vietnam treasures and is ready to further intensify the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Asharq Economy with Bloomberg on October 19.

Politics 74th traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers marked in Laos The Vietnamese Consulate General in Luang Prabang and the military high command of the Lao northern province on October 19 co-organised a meeting to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos (October 30, 1949 – 2023).

Politics EROPA conference concludes in Hanoi The 2023 conference of the Eastern Regional Organisation for Public Administration (EROPA) wrapped up in Hanoi on October 19 afternoon.

Politics Vietnam to contribute more to UN, int’l organisations: official Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang met with visiting Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) Tatiana Valovaya in Hanoi on October 19, pledging more contributions from Vietnam to the UN.