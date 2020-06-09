ASEAN Cambodia prepare another 12 million USD to help laid-off Cambodia is preparing another 12 million USD as assistance for jobless workers as factories remain closed, Cambodian Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training spokesman Heng Sour has said.

Politics Vietnam lauds progress made by UN Security Council’s Residual Mechanism Vietnam spoke highly of progress made by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), said a Vietnamese official at a periodical meeting of the council to review the mechanism on June 8.

World Malaysia’s tourism expected to recover quickly Malaysia’s application of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) phase from June 10 to August 31, which will relax interstate travel, meetings and workshops, marks the beginning of the recovery of domestic tourism, with a surge in hotel booking.

World Malaysia to resume international flights in July Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) will resume some of its international flights in July as other countries begin to lift border restrictions.