Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (Photo: bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has told the National Security Council (NSC) to take action against a group of activists that called for a public referendum on whether there should be an Islamic "Pattani State" independent from Thailand.

NSC secretary-general Supoj Malaniyom on June 6 emphasised that the call for a public referendum on independence is apparently illegal. The NSC informed the premier about the matter and then ordered a fact-finding probe into the individuals concerned.

According to Supoj, the security law must be imposed in the South in an attempt to prevent damage to properties and danger to people. Moreover, there is also a mechanism of peaceful dialogue which widens the chances of academics and representatives from many sectors participating in a discussion. The NSC will hold a meeting next week to discuss the matter.



The referendum call came in a seminar titled "Self-determination" on April 7, which introduced the "National Student Movement" or "Pelajar Bangsa" of the four southern border provinces that encouraged local residents to cast a vote for such a move.



Somchai Sawaengkan, chairman of the Senate Committee on Human Rights, Freedom and Consumer Protection, urged the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) and security agencies to investigate the matter./.