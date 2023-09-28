Thai police have seized 300 million THB (8 million USD) worth of drugs (Photo: Royal Thai Police)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai police have seized 300 million THB (8 million USD) worth of drugs, the police's representative said on September 28.

Anti-narcotics officers raided a building in central Nakhon Pathom city late on September 27, arrested four men and uncovered a haul that included 15 million methamphetamine pills, about 400kg of crystal methamphetamine and 450 bars of heroin.

This is one of the largest amounts of drugs ever confiscated in Thailand, Police Chief Torsak Sukwimol said.

The officers said the drug haul, which had been brought in across Thailand's northern borders, was being temporarily stored by the group before being shifted onto smaller traffickers.

According to Torsak, the police have been monitoring the group's activities over the past two years.

Data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime showed that last year Thai police seized around 540 million methamphetamine tablets in total, more than double the volume seized in 2017./.