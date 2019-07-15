Police in Thailand said they have seized more than one tonne of crystal meth in a series of drug raids. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

- Police in Thailand said they have seized more than one tonne of crystal meth in a series of drug raids.More than 10 million methamphetamine tablets were found in July, they said in statements on July 14 and 15.They arrested eight people for trafficking over 5 million methamphetamine pills, 600 kilograms of crystal meth, 15.4 kilograms of heroin and 51 kilograms of ketamine. The drugs were discovered on July 12 in a pickup truck hidden under fruit baskets and at a trafficker’s home.Police said they seized 459 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine last week that they suspect originated from neighbouring Myanmar. The drugs were found in the back of a pickup truck covered under a large green canvas.-VNA