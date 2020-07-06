Thai border patrol police officers carry out their duties in Narathiwat province (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Royal Thai Police is planning the establishment of a special task force to trace tourists infected with the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 as the country is about to reopen its airspace to travellers.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) will be in charge of tracking tourists, according to a source.

Thai national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda has assigned commissioner of the CIB Pol Lt Gen Sutin Suppuang to set up a "COVID-19 Investigation Division" to prevent any potential future outbreaks.

The division will contain the spread of the virus, which might enter the country by way of foreign tourists or Thai returnees when the airspace is reopened.

Pol Lt Gen Sutin confirmed the formation of the special division, adding that he has a blueprint on the operation of the division even though the Thai government has yet to open its airspace to international flights./.