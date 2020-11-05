ASEAN ASEAN People’s Forum 2020 kicks off The ASEAN People’s Forum (APF) 2020 kicked off on November 5, with the theme “Southeast Asian People’s Solidarity for an Inclusive, Cohesive and Responsive Community”.

ASEAN ASCC senior officials discuss activities for post-pandemic recovery The 29th Meeting of the Senior Officials’ Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOCA) was held virtually on November 5 under the chair of the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

World Indonesia’s railway operator records 163.6 mln USD loss in September State-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) posted 2.4 trillion IDR (163.6 million USD) loss between January and September, a drastic turn-around from the 1.5 trillion IDR profit booked during the same time last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put pressure on travel demand.

ASEAN ASEAN Culture and Tourism Pavilion opens in Seoul The ASEAN-Korea Centre (AKC) held a ceremony to launch the ASEAN Culture and Tourism Pavilion in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on November 4.