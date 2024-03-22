Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (4th from right) at the opening ceremony of the new factory and EV research and development centre of Delta Electronics ( Thailand ) Plc. (Photo: nationthailand.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on March 22 reiterated his government's policy to promote the domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) and parts in order to drive economy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the new factory and EV research and development centre of Delta Electronics (Thailand) Plc. He affirmed that the government is ready to make it easier for investors investing in the field in the country.

According to the Prime Minister, Delta Electronics is a leading electronics firm by market capitalisation. The newly launched factory is a result of production-capacity expansion, especially in the sectors of electric vehicles and electronic components to support the increasing demand for EVs.

He added that the expansion was in line with his government’s policy of strengthening Thailand’s ecosystem for EVs and its “Ignite Thailand” vision aimed at turning the country into a regional hub for future mobility and the digital economy.

The new factory and R&D centre, covering an area of 30,400 square metres, is part of a plan to increase production capacity for the fast-growing EV business, with a focus on power supplies and electronic equipment for electric vehicles./.