Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and David Hurley, the Governor-General of Australia, review the guard of honour at Government House on February 14. (Photo: bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand and Australia have agreed to consider the possibility of introducing a mutual visa exemption scheme for travel and business activities between the people of both nations.

The proposal was raised during a meeting between Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the Governor-General of Australia David Hurley in Bangkok on February 14.

At the meeting, Srettha affirmed the Thai Government’s commitment to taking measures to promote tourism, including those to ensure safety and create favourable conditions for tourists’ travel activities.

He also proposed more cooperation on the Thailand-Australia Free Trade Agreement (Tafta), which will help increase trade volume and value between the two countries.

He urged Australian investors to explore opportunities in the green energy and smart technology sectors in Thailand.

For his part, Hurley said the upcoming ASEAN-Australia Special Summit early next month will give Thailand an opportunity to promote investments and highlight the government’s southern Land Bridge megaproject.

Both sides also expressed satisfaction with the two countries’ military cooperation, including joint exercises and personnel training. Srettha noted that closer cooperation will enhance the two countries' readiness to address security challenges.

Hurley and his spouse are on their four-day visit to Thailand from February 14-17 to promote the relations between Australia and Thailand. They are scheduled to have a royal audience with Their Majesties the King and Queen during the visit.

Hurly also planned to visit Chiang Rai where an Australia-sponsored project on environmental protection is implemented./.