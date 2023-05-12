ASEAN Malaysia’s labour demand continues to increase in first quarter Malaysia posted a 2.7% increase in the total number of jobs in the first quarter of this year to 8.81 million jobs compared to 8.57 million jobs in the same period last year, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

World Malaysia’s GDP to grow 5.2% - 5.7% in Q1 Economists expect year-on-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth of Malaysia would be moderate, at between 5.2% - 5.7% in the first quarter of 2023, against 7% in the last quarter of 2022, on the absence of the base effect.

ASEAN ASEAN leaders determined to turn Southeast Asia into epicentre of growth Leaders of member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) affirmed their determination to turn Southeast Asia into a centre of regional economic growth and an engine for global growth through robust cooperation.

World Thailand will include Ouk Chaktrang into 33rd SEA Games Thailand has pledged to include Cambodia’s Ouk Chaktrang (Chess) into the 33rd SEA Games to be hosted by Thailand in 2025.