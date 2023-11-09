Illustrative image (Photo: https://aseannow.com/)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) of Thailand has begun tightening safety measures to ensure nightspots strictly comply with the law and are ready for the government's plan to extend opening hours to 4 a.m., local media has reported.



Teerayut Poomipak, Director of the BMA's Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said on November 8 that the office was working with the Public Works Department and district offices in scaling up inspections of safety and fire prevention systems at pubs and bars.



Business operators who fail to comply with laws controlling building safety and fire prevention practices will face legal action, Poomipak said, adding that the BMA is offering assistance to such businesses which may want training in building safety and fire prevention.



According to the BMA's Health Department, its staff were working with the Ministry of Justice and the Department of Disease Control to keep a close watch on compliance with the 2008 Alcoholic Beverages Control Act.



Under this law, alcohol sales to people under 20 years of age and individuals who are already heavily intoxicated, as well as selling alcohol outside sales hours, is strictly prohibited.



Thaiphat Tanasombatkul, director of the BMA's Traffic and Transport Department, said City Hall has 63,900 security cameras installed across the city.



The BMA will cooperate with the Royal Thai Police to install more security cameras equipped with AI technology at spots considered at risk of accidents where the opening hour extension will be implemented, he said./.