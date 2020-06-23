Thailand boosts rice production strategy
Thailand's Hom Mali rice (Source: Bangkok Post)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s government sets to promote seven rice products and seed development as part of a marketing-led production strategy for 2020-2024.
According to Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, who chaired the first meeting of a panel tasked with handling the Thai rice strategy on June 22, the five-year strategic plan will focus mainly on Thai hom mali rice, Thai fragrant rice, soft-textured white rice, hard-textured white rice, parboiled rice, glutinous rice and speciality quality rice.
Jurin said the panel agreed on a greater focus on research and development for rice seeds to increase yield and quality.
Thailand produces over 20 million tonnes of rice per year, including about 10 million tonnes for domestic consumption and the remainder for exports.
In 2019, the Southeast Asian country exported 7.58 million tonnes of rice, a year-on-year decline of 32 percent./.