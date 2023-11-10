Poster of the event (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand and China are co-hosting the 2023 Green Technology Expo in Bangkok from November 9-12 to strengthen cooperation and showcase achievements in climate change response and carbon neutrality.

Co-hosted by the Thai-Sino Association of Science and Technology, and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (Shanghai), the 10,000-square-meter expo highlights cutting-edge green technologies and industrial exemplars from China, Thailand, and other Southeast Asian nations, supporting high-quality development as well as sharing green revolution opportunities and insights.

It features a diverse range of displays covering green travel, green energy, waste management solutions, and green products.

According to the Chinese Academy of Sciences Innovation Cooperation Centre (Bangkok), the event underscores the commitment to green technology and sustainable development, which sets the expo as a landmark event for fostering international collaboration and promoting green technology./.