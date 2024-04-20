Thailand considers increase of humanitarian aid to Myanmar
Thailand is considering expanding humanitarian assistance to Myanmar in the context that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has expressed concern about the escalation of violence in Myanmar's border areas.
Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand is considering expanding humanitarian assistance to Myanmar in the context that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has expressed concern about the escalation of violence in Myanmar's border areas.
Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura on April 19 said Thailand attaches great importance to providing humanitarian aid to Myanmar citizens affected by the conflict and can provide more support if necessary.
The Thai government will also consider solutions to increase humanitarian assistance by coordinating with international and civil organisations operating along the Thailand-Myanmar border.
Thailand plans to invite these organisations to share their opinions next week, Nikorndej said, adding that the country continues to provide aid equally to all parties.
Previously, the Thai Government delivered 4,000 bags of relief goods at a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge No.2 in Tak province on March 25.
The relief bags donated by the Thai Red Cross contained rice, dry food, and other necessities, and were delivered to the Myanmar Red Cross for distribution in Myanmar's Kayin state. Aid was then given to about 20,000 people living in three different locations in Hpa-an and Kawkareik towns.
Nikorndej further noted that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered the formation of a committee to monitor the situation in Myanmar, which will hold its first meeting next week.
He said Thailand is ready to negotiate with all parties in Myanmar to find a solution to the ongoing conflict, and reaffirmed Thailand's support for dialogue to help resume peace, stability, and unity in this neighbouring country.
On April 17, ASEAN foreign ministers issued a joint statement expressing concern about the escalation of armed conflict in Myanmar. The statement showed concerns about the recent escalation of conflicts, including in the Myawaddy region, Kayin state, along the border area between Myanmar and Thailand and in Myanmar's Rakhine state, causing displacement of civilians. It called on all parties to immediately end the violence and exercise maximum restraint, as well as take all necessary measures to defuse tensions and ensure the safety of all civilians, including foreign citizens and those of ASEAN member countries./.
Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura on April 19 said Thailand attaches great importance to providing humanitarian aid to Myanmar citizens affected by the conflict and can provide more support if necessary.
The Thai government will also consider solutions to increase humanitarian assistance by coordinating with international and civil organisations operating along the Thailand-Myanmar border.
Thailand plans to invite these organisations to share their opinions next week, Nikorndej said, adding that the country continues to provide aid equally to all parties.
Previously, the Thai Government delivered 4,000 bags of relief goods at a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge No.2 in Tak province on March 25.
The relief bags donated by the Thai Red Cross contained rice, dry food, and other necessities, and were delivered to the Myanmar Red Cross for distribution in Myanmar's Kayin state. Aid was then given to about 20,000 people living in three different locations in Hpa-an and Kawkareik towns.
Nikorndej further noted that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered the formation of a committee to monitor the situation in Myanmar, which will hold its first meeting next week.
He said Thailand is ready to negotiate with all parties in Myanmar to find a solution to the ongoing conflict, and reaffirmed Thailand's support for dialogue to help resume peace, stability, and unity in this neighbouring country.
On April 17, ASEAN foreign ministers issued a joint statement expressing concern about the escalation of armed conflict in Myanmar. The statement showed concerns about the recent escalation of conflicts, including in the Myawaddy region, Kayin state, along the border area between Myanmar and Thailand and in Myanmar's Rakhine state, causing displacement of civilians. It called on all parties to immediately end the violence and exercise maximum restraint, as well as take all necessary measures to defuse tensions and ensure the safety of all civilians, including foreign citizens and those of ASEAN member countries./.