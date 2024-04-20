World Thailand promotes AI, creative economy The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is planning to establish new units to align with the government's policy to promote artificial intelligence (AI) and the creative economy as levers of soft power.

World Laos, Myanmar review border cooperation The sixth conference reviewing the check, repair, and construction of border markers between Laos and Myanmar has been held in Laos’s Bokeo province, aiming to foster security and order along their shared border.

ASEAN Food security, climate change top ASEAN agenda during Malaysia’s chairmanship Enhancing regional food security and tackling the pressing challenges of climate change will be key agendas defining Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat (lower house) Johari Abdul told the press on April 19.

World ASEAN foreign ministers call for end to Myanmar violence ASEAN foreign ministers on April 19 issued a statement calling on all parties to immediately cease violence and exercise maximum restraint in the border areas of Myanmar.