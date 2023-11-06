Thailand donates 3 million THB to UNRWA
Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, representing the Royal Thai Government, extended a contribution of 3 million THB (84,530 USD) to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
Thailand donates 3 million THB to the the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). (Photo: https://thainews.prd.go.th/)
This contribution comes in response to the "UNRWA Flash Appeal: 90-day initial emergency response to the escalation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023." The donation was graciously received by Giuseppe De Vincentiis, UN Resident Coordinator, ad interim, on behalf of UNRWA.
Thailand has been closely monitoring the situation in the Gaza Strip, deeply concerned about its impact on innocent civilians. With this donation, Thailand aspires to ease the suffering of Palestinians who are in desperate need of essential provisions such as food, water, energy, medical supplies, and suitable shelter in Gaza.
As a responsible member of the international community, Thailand has consistently demonstrated its commitment to humanitarian assistance, having been a financial supporter of UNRWA since 1978. This latest contribution is part of Thailand’s ongoing multi-year commitment to voluntary contributions to UNRWA, spanning the years 2022-2026, with a total commitment of 200,000 USD, a continuation of the previous multi-year pledge from 2017-2021 in the same amount.
Supark Prongthura, Thailand’s Ambassador to Jordan, presented this noteworthy contribution to UNRWA in Jordan on November 1, 2023./.