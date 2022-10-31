Thailand drops in global competitiveness rankings
Though Thailand has dropped five points to 33 in this year’s International Institute for Management Development competitiveness list, the country is still improving in many respects, Spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri said on October 30.
Bangkok (VNA) – Though Thailand has dropped five points to 33 in this year’s International Institute for Management Development competitiveness list, the country is still improving in many respects, Spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri said on October 30.
According to Anucha, Thailand’s ranking in economic performance has fell from 21 to 34 as the COVID-19 pandemic had a short-term impact on the import-export sector.
However, the exports will start rising once the situation returns to normal.
He explained that Thailand’s consumer spending was still on a positive trajectory despite rising fuel prices, thanks to the government’s co-spending schemes like “Khon La Khrueng”.
The Thai government’s ranking for efficiency has also dropped from 20 to 31 because the authorities had to take huge loans.
The country’s productivity is rising thanks to the government’s many projects, like Sustainable Manufacturing Centre, launched to enhance production.
Moves are also being made to boost entrepreneurs’ potential through tools like the Digital Economy Promotion Agency’s digital start-up fund./.
According to Anucha, Thailand’s ranking in economic performance has fell from 21 to 34 as the COVID-19 pandemic had a short-term impact on the import-export sector.
However, the exports will start rising once the situation returns to normal.
He explained that Thailand’s consumer spending was still on a positive trajectory despite rising fuel prices, thanks to the government’s co-spending schemes like “Khon La Khrueng”.
The Thai government’s ranking for efficiency has also dropped from 20 to 31 because the authorities had to take huge loans.
The country’s productivity is rising thanks to the government’s many projects, like Sustainable Manufacturing Centre, launched to enhance production.
Moves are also being made to boost entrepreneurs’ potential through tools like the Digital Economy Promotion Agency’s digital start-up fund./.