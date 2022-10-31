World Malaysia recommends people to continue wearing face masks Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on October 31 recommended Malaysians to continue wearing face masks as the country is experiencing a small wave of COVID-19 infections, after an increase in case numbers.

ASEAN Death toll from Nalgae storm rises to 98 in Philippines The death toll from Storm Nalgae has risen to 98, while 63 people remain missing and 69 others are injured, according to the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

ASEAN ASEAN - India Start-up Festival 2022 held The ASEAN - India Start-Up Festival 2022 has been held in Jakarta, Indonesia, by the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI), in partnership with the Indian Department of Science and Technology (DST), through the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) of Indonesia and Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) IIT Kanpur.