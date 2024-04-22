Thailand targets 3.53 billion USD worth of durian export this year. (Photo: khaosodenglish.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand expects to export about 1 million tonnes of durian, valued at an estimated 130 billion THB (3.53 billion USD) this year, with most of the shipments to China, according to Minister of Agriculture Thammanat Prompao.



The official said that he had instructed the Fruits Board to meet with durian farmers, durian sorters and cutters, entrepreneurs, sorting and packing plant operators, exporters and the Agriculture and Agricultural Extension and Cooperative Promotion Department, to ensure that the durian for export meets quality standards and China’s GAP requirements.



The Department of Agriculture was asked to enhance quality control management and issue phytosanitary certificates to those involved in durian exports to China, including farmers, sorting and packing plants and exporters who meet the requirements, he said, adding that it was also instructed to find ways to reduce the cost of fertiliser and pesticides for durian farmers.



The Royal Irrigation Department has been directed to manage irrigation systems, to ensure sufficient water for durian orchards in Chanthaburi, Rayong and Trat provinces, which are the major areas of durian production in Thailand.



Regarding the smuggling of cheap durian from neighbouring countries, for export disguised as Thai durian, Thammanat said that a special task force will deal with this problem directly, to protect the reputation of Thai durian.



According to Rapeephat Chantarasriwong, Director-General of the Agriculture Department, more than 64,000 ha of durian orchards in the eastern provinces have registered with the Chinese customs office and have been issued with GAP certificates, which will facilitate the export of their durian into China./.