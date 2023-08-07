Thailand expects to export over 8 million tonnes of rice this year
Thailand is benefitting from India's rice export ban and has no reason to halt shipments of the grain itself, caretaker Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit said on August 7.
Thailand is the world's second-largest rice exporter after India. (Photo:AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is benefitting from India's rice export ban and has no reason to halt shipments of the grain itself, caretaker Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit said on August 7.
The government would ensure sufficient rice output for both domestic consumption and exports, and also make sure domestic prices are not too high, he told a press briefing.
In the first seven months, Thailand shipped 4.8 million tonnes abroad, he said, adding that monthly exports stood at 700,000 - 800,000 tonnes.
Thailand, the world's second-largest rice exporter after India, is expected to export more than 8 million tonnes of rice this year, said Charoen Laothamatas, President of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, up from 7.71 million tonnes last year.
Laksanawisit’s message came at a time when rice prices in Asia in July 2023 reached a record high over the past three years, after India banned the export of non-basmati white rice to increase its domestic supply and curb rice prices in the domestic market./.