World Malaysia, Indonesia, EU agree to tackle concerns over deforestation rules Malaysia and Indonesia, the world's largest palm oil producers, have agreed with the European Union (EU) to promote mutual understanding and tackle concerns over the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and benchmarking via an ad hoc joint task force (JTF) co-chaired by the three parties.

World Indonesian President: ASEAN should become anchor of world peace Indonesian President Joko Widodo on August 7 suggested that ASEAN member countries should be able to become the anchor of world peace.

World Vietnam’s African swine fever vaccine export makes headlines in RoK Many newspapers and websites in the Republic of Korea (RoK) such as Newsis and Nnews on August 7 highlighted Vietnam’s first-ever export of vaccines against African swine fever (ASF), saying this event has drawn attention of the global pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries.

World Indonesian journalist hails top legislator’s policy remarks Veeramalla Anjaiah, a former senior editor of Jakarta Post, has applauded Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s remarks at a recent policy dialogue in Jakarta, saying it was an excellent speech depicting long-standing friendship and strategic partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia.