Cambodian migrant workers pass through a border checkpoint in Battambang province. (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam will be permitted to extend their stay and continue working legally in Thailand while applying for new visas and work permits, according to the Thai Ministry of Interior.



Traisuree Taisaranakul, Secretary to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the ministry's spokeswoman, said the ministry has issued two new announcements relating to the matter.



The first announcement, which took effect on October 1, concerns migrant workers from the four countries who already reside in Thailand and were earlier allowed to live and work in the country until September 30.



Under the announcement, this group of workers will continue to stay in Thailand until January 20, 2024, during which, their employers must apply for legal permission so these workers can continue to live and work in the country until February 13, 2025.



Children of these migrant workers who are aged under 18 are automatically allowed to stay on, while those over 18 have another 60 days from the day they turn 18 to apply for permission to work legally in Thailand, Traisuree noted.



The second announcement, which came into effect on November 14, concerns a different group of migrant workers who are from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia and who now live and work here under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Thai government and the governments of these three countries, she said.



Under the new regulation, these so-called tri-nation MoU migrant workers whose four-year permission to live and work in the country is due to expire on December 31 are allowed to continue living here until April 30, 2024.

If they wish to keep working from January 1 to April 30 next year, their employers must submit a work permit application on their behalf, said Traisuree.



For those who plan to stay on and continue working after April 30 next year, their employers will need to submit a new request for them once again./.