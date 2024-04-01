World COVID-19 outbreak at Thai prison Thailand’s public health officials are gearing up to open an emergency operations centre (EOC) to control the COVID-19 situation at provincial Prachuap Khiri Khan prison, where clusters of infections have been confirmed.

World DPRK delegation visit Laos A delegation from the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) led by Director of the International Department of the WPK’s Central Committee Kim Song Nam has visited Laos, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

World Thailand restructures student loan fund The Thai government has been rolling out measures to solve the debt problem of the Student Loan Fund (SLF), including reducing the interest rate and the fine for defaulting to help 3.5 million borrowers pay back their loans, spokesperson of the government Chai Wacharonke said on March 30.

World Thailand in talks with China, Laos on opening new air routes Thailand is discussing with China and Laos about a plan to open new air routes to help ease congestion in the current flight path set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Co Ltd (Aerothai) president Nopasit Chakpitak said on March 29.