Thailand goes 21 straight days with no new coronavirus cases
An officer enforces social distancing at the entrance of the Grand Palace in Bangkok as it reopened for visitors following restrictions to halt the spread of COVID-19. (Photo: AFP)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has gone 21 straight days with no new COVID-19 cases recorded on June 15, keeping the total number of infections in Thailand at 3,135 with 58 deaths.
Among the total infections, 198 cases were imported.
On the same day, the Southeast Asian country entered the fourth stage of lockdown relaxation with curfew lifted nationwide. It is also the first day when businesses and activities in the highest-risk category can resume
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said that he doesn’t know if the country will be able to maintain this disease-free status.
Thailand must proceed with an effective defence because the number of Thai people who have registered to return from other countries remains at four or five digits, he added.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government was still deliberating which areas visitors would be allowed to go to when the ban on tourism is lifted.
Those areas would need to have disease control measures in place, including social distancing. Permitted areas could be closed if problems occured, the PM said./.