Thailand hopes to boost parliamentary ties with Vietnam: Official
President of the Senate of Thailand Pornpetch Wichitcholchai hailed the effective and practical cooperation between the Vietnamese and Thai parliaments, while hosting Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh in Bangkok on September 7.
President of the Senate of Thailand Pornpetch Wichitcholchai (R) hosts Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh. (Photo: VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – President of the Senate of Thailand Pornpetch Wichitcholchai hailed the effective and practical cooperation between the Vietnamese and Thai parliaments, while hosting Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh in Bangkok on September 7.
He said he hopes to welcome more high-level delegations from the Vietnamese National Assembly so as to enhance collaboration in the time to come, stressing the Thai Senate values the operation of the Vietnam – Thailand Parliamentarians Friendship Group and pledging he will urge the new parliament to perfect the group so as to further collaboration with the Vietnamese NA.
The Thai legislator also took the occasion to express his delight at the extensive and practical cooperation between the two countries, both bilaterally and multilaterally, adding they should join hands and promote the “three connections” initiative, bolster cooperation mechanisms in all fields, and pay due attention to culture and education cooperation, with focus on the teaching and learning of Vietnamese and Thai languages in each nation.
For his part, Ambassador Thanh reviewed the outcomes of the Vietnam – Thailand strategic partnership over the past 10 years, with the inter-parliamentary cooperation being a pillar, saying the Vietnamese embassy will work closely with the Parliamentarians Friendship Group to enhance delegation exchange as well as other cooperative activities.
He said he hopes that the Thai Senate will keep supports for Thai enterprises to continue landing green investments in Vietnam, especially in environmentally-friendly projects, green agriculture and infrastructure development.
Besides, Thanh also expected the Senate, through the parliamentary cooperation mechanisms, will assist other fields of cooperation such as culture, education, health care, science-technology and people-to-people exchange./.