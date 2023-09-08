Politics President of Japan’s House of Councillors concludes Vietnam visit President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa left Hanoi on September 7 afternoon, concluding his four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Foreign minister hosts Dutch Ambassador Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 7 for Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar.

Politics PM attends ASEAN-Australia, ASEAN-UN Summits Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the ASEAN-Australia and ASEAN-United Nations Summits in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 7, as part of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits.

Politics President Biden’s visit to create impetus for Vietnam-US ties: Ambassador The visit of US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. to Vietnam on September 10-11 will be an occasion for leaders of both countries to look back at the past 10-year journey since the establishment of their comprehensive partnership, said Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh, former Deputy Foreign Minister and former Ambassador of Vietnam to the US.