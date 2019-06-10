Scene at the ACMECS 2018 (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Thailand will host the 4th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Summit (ACMECS) which allows member countries to exchange information on tourism and discuss investment development.



The Ministry of Tourism and Sports will organise the 4th ACMECS on the theme “the River of Life” from June 11-15, 2019, in Chiang Rai. The meeting will be attended by tourism ministers and senior officials of five member countries including Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand in order to jointly develop cooperation on tourism and investment and determine the strategy of member countries.



The discussions will focus on tourism cooperation under the five-year framework which covers public relations and marketing, linking tourism products, exchanging information on tourism, safety, personnel development and public participation.



The cooperation is aimed at promoting the use of tourism for benefits among member countries by connecting routes and cultural heritage through presenting important tourist attractions such as Angkor Wat – Angkor Thom, Ho Chi Minh City and The Golden Rock Pagoda. – NNT/VNA