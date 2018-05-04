ASEAN Beauty 2018, the largest exhibition of health and beauty products in the region, is taking place at Bangkok's BITEC Bang Na (Photo: thainews.prd.go.th)

- Thailand is hosting ASEAN Beauty 2018 at Bangkok's BITEC Bang Na, the largest exhibition of health and beauty products in the region.The Office of SMEs Promotion (OSMEP) and UBM Asia (Thailand) organised the event, which brings together products from countries such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, Belgium, and Hungary. ASEAN Beauty 2018 aims to help businesses penetrate new markets and increase exports.The event showcases new technologies and innovations in health and beauty products and serves as a platform for business negotiations and partnering activities, as well as consultant services on exports and e-commerce.President of the Thai Cosmetic Manufacturers Association Ketmanee Lertkitcha said today that in 2017, Thailand's cosmetics industry was valued at around 300 billion baht, 120 billion of which was generated by exports.The industry is expected to see 5 percent growth this year.-VNA