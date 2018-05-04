The Permanent Secretary for Industry, Pasu Loharjun speaks at the event. (Source: prd.go.th)

- The Permanent Secretary for Industry, Pasu Loharjun, has presided over an event to promote Thailand Industry Expo 2018, at the Intercontinental Hotel, Bangkok.Thailand Industry Expo 2018 has adopted the "CHANGE to SHIFT" concept to reflect the importance of the Thai industrial sector’s adaptation and change in the age of Industry 4.0.The expo will take place at Impact Muang Thong Thani's Challenger Hall from August 2 to 5 this year.The PR event on May 2, a seminar entitled "Thailand Industry Expo and the Development of the Thai Industrial Sector" was attended by the Director-General of the Industrial Promotion Department, Kobchai Sungsitthesawad, the Deputy Permanent Secretary for Industry, Nisakorn Jungjaroentham, and promoters from the public and private sectors.-VNA