Thailand intensifies flu vaccination for workers in travel, tourism
People wear face masks to protect themselves from infection in Pathumwann district last month. (Photo: Bangkok Post/Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand's Public Health Ministry is preparing to offer an additional 200,000 doses of influenza vaccine to public transport and tourism industry workers across 31 provinces.
The vaccination programme aims to reduce the spread of the virus and support the tourism sector as influenza infections were reported throughout 2023, Dr Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said on January 8 as reported by the local newspaper Bangkok Post.
According to DDC statistics, a total of 472,222 influenza infections and 29 deaths were logged last year, with the influenza A virus found to be the dominant strain.
Rayong, Phayao, Phuket, Bangkok, and Chiang Mai saw the highest number of infections and the biggest group of patients was aged 5-9. Infections were mostly reported in big cities with a dense population.
Earlier, the DDC said influenza, dengue fever, and COVID-19 were the most widespread infectious diseases in Thailand in 2023./.