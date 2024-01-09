World Two separate strong earthquakes strike Philippines, Indonesia A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean early morning of January 9 off the coast of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

World Indonesia's foreign policy contributes to affirming national position Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi on January 8 emphasised that the nation’s foreign policy over the past decade has asserted its significant role regionally and globally.

World Vietnam among Asia-Pacific’s top-performing markets in 2024 first half: CNBC An article by the business and financial news site CNBC has named Vietnam among Asia-Pacific’s three top-performing markets in the first half of this year, besides India and Japan.

World Lao economy’s leap towards independence In a definitive stride towards economic autonomy, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith has pledged to remodel the economy, focusing on independence and local ownership.