- Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko and her Thai counterpart Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara agreed on October 12 in Bangkok, Thailand that the two countries will enhance economic cooperation.

The two ministers confirmed the importance of collaboration to promote Japanese investment in Thailand based on a five-year joint action plan adopted last year, which ranges from digital trade and e-commerce to quality infrastructure development.

According to Kamikawa, Japan will cooperate with Thailand to solve challenges caused by the Hamas-Israel conflict, resulting in several Thai casualties.

Parnpree said that Thai Prime Minister Srettha hopes to make an official visit to Japan next year.

Thailand was the last stop in the Japanese foreign minister’s trip to four Southeast Asian nations, including Brunei, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand from October 8-13./.