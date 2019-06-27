Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province has welcomed a newborn baby giraffe who's very popular among children. A naming contest has been announced with winners receiving big prizes.



At Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Sriracha district, Chonburi province, the zoo’s director Attapon Srihayrun revealed the zoo has welcomed its latest member, a newborn baby female giraffe born on June 21 to her 10-year-old mother named Bow, and her 15-year-old father named Jai. The baby giraffe is in good health and is still feeding on her mother's milk. She can now walk around with her mother and father. With the new baby giraffe, Khao Kheow Open Zoo now has a group of eight giraffes.



The general public and children are invited to see the adorable baby giraffe at Khao Kheow Open Zoo. A naming vote for the baby giraffe will be held, with winners receiving nice prizes. The zoo is now selecting suitable names for the vote, and will announce further information on its Facebook page.



A giraffe is the world's tallest land animal, recognised by their very long hair. A full grown male giraffe is on average a height of 18 feet, and weighs approximately 1,100-1,932 kilograms. A fully grown female giraffe is usually 17 feet tall, and weighs between 700-1,182 kilograms. Both male and female giraffes have fur-covered permanent horns. They have short brown fur with white patterns on it, a long mouth and tongue, and four udders. They can use their lips, mouth, and tongue to grab leaves off branches to feed on. Giraffes are naturally found only in Africa in Savanna lands south of the Sahara desert, an area spanning the distance from Nigeria to the Orange River. – NNT/VNA