Thailand, Laos coordinate in combating drug crime
Thai and Lao police seized 14.8 million methamphetamine pills in the Lao capital of Vientiane between November 28 and 30, in joint operations between the forces.
Methamphetamine pills (Photo: thaipbsworld.com)Bangkok (VNA) -
Four Lao and one Thai were arrested and detained by Lao police.
Pol Lt Gen Phanurat Lukboon, Thailand’s assistant national police chief, said that the huge drug haul, which originated in the Golden Triangle, was to be smuggled from Laos into northeastern Thailand and distributed to other parts of the country.
He said that the Office of Narcotics Control Board has recently placed 14 districts in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai and four districts in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom under close watch, as they are the border areas mostly frequently used to smuggle illegal narcotics from Myanmar and Laos into Thailand./.