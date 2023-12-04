World Malaysia’s PMI reaches seven-month high in November The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) of Malaysia rose to a seven-month high of 47.9 in November, up from 46.8 in October, signaling a muted moderation in the health of the manufacturing sector, according to S&P Global.

World ​Singapore's air passenger traffic recuperates strongly According to Singapore’s Changi Airport Group (CAG), overall passenger figures in October 2023 recovered to 90.7% of 2019 levels, the highest percentage since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The main factor contributed to the growth was attributed by passenger traffic between Singapore and the Republic of Korea (RoK) which eclipsed pre-pandemic levels by 36%.

ASEAN ASEAN works to boost seamless intra-bloc logistics connectivity The ASEAN Federation of Forwarders Associations (AFFA) held the annual 33rd meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on December 2 to discuss the facilitation of goods transportation via inter-governmental cooperation in the region.

ASEAN Indonesia prioritises spending for green economy transformation Indonesia's state expenditures in the 2024 State Budget will be used to support the acceleration of a green economy, according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.