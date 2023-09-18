Thailand, Laos seek to reinforce tourism links
Thailand and Laos are seeking to attract more tourists by connecting tourism routes and accelerating the construction of a new friendship bridge.
Tourists at a market in Ayutthaya province of Thailand (Photo: AFP/VNA)
At the recent 20th Thai - Lao border security meeting between Loei province of Thailand and Vientiane province of Laos, the two sides discussed measures for tourism promotion, cultural exchanges, and economic, social and security cooperation.
They agreed to connect tourism routes and speed up the construction of a second Thai - Lao friendship bridge in Pak Chom district of Loei.
Following the Thai Government’s approval of a five-month visa-free policy for Chinese visitors, Laos plans to elevate its Muen border town in Vientiane to accommodate the growing number of Chinese tourists travelling to Thailand who may also visit Laos.
Loei provincial governor Tawee Sermpakdeekul said Muen town is not far from Pak Chom district in Loei, and it can serve as a gateway to link popular attractions in both Loei and Vientiane, such as a tourism route between Chiang Khan and Pak Chom districts of Loei to Vang Vieng and Feuang districts of Vientiane.
He said Loei plans to ask for cooperation from Laos to upgrade a temporary border checkpoint to be a permanent one by the end of this year to facilitate travel.
The Thai province also intends to construct the second Thai - Lao Friendship Bridge in Pak Chom district. The project will boost tourism, trade, investment and logistics, the governor said.
The first Thai - Lao Friendship Bridge in Loei connects this province's Tha Li district with Kenethao city in Laos./.