ASEAN ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Information Ministers to gather in Da Nang The 16th ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI) meeting, the 7th AMRI Plus Three meeting, and related senior officials' meetings are scheduled to take place in the central city of Da Nang from September 20 to 23.

World Thailand to hold first mobile cabinet meeting on northeast economy Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is now focusing on boosting the economy of Thailand’s northeastern region, with plans to host his first mobile cabinet meeting in Nong Bua Lamphu province in November.

World Indonesia grants sport, music, art visas to foreigners Indonesia’s Directorate General of Immigration (DGI) has issued sport, music and art visas for foreigners who participate in sport, concert and art activities, an official has said.

World Laos temporarily suspends energy projects for policy-making The Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines has ordered the temporary closure of energy projects nationwide to serve the drafting of policies and master plans for energy development.