Bangkok (VNA) - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has come up with guidelines to launch events and festivals to attract tourists in line with the government’s “5Fs soft power”.

The government launched the 5Fs in 2022 with a focus on five key attractions – Food, Film, Fashion, Fighting and Festivals – to promote Thailand internationally.



TAT plans to announce a year of Thai gastronomy this year, Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on January 23, adding that it will also include a walking street and an international food festival.



In terms of film, Anucha revealed that TAT plans to launch a film city tour, allowing tourists to visit sites where well-known films and television series were shot.



For fighting, he said, TAT will launch an “Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2023” at Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin on February 6 with the aim of attracting more than 3,500 boxing enthusiasts.



Meanwhile, festivals will also be held throughout the year to promote local traditions, wisdom and culture, such as Lunar New Year and Songkran.



These activities will help tourists experience the beauty of Thailand’s attractions and culture, the spokesmen added./.