World Indonesia expects 3% inflation in late 2023 Indonesia's inflation is among the lowest worldwide, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation falling more quickly and returning closely to its target of 3%, said a local official.

World Indonesia takes measures to reduce rice price The Indonesian government has prepared a number of measures to deal with rising rice prices, which raises public concern in the Southeast Asian country.

World Singaporeans vote to elect ninth president More than 2.7 million Singaporeans go to the poll to elect the country's ninth President on September 1.

World Laos faces dire shortage of workers The Laotian Times reported on August 30 that Lao workers are leaving the country in large numbers, searching for employment opportunities abroad amid the skyrocketing cost of living at home.