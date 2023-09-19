Thailand logs 19 million foreign arrivals so far
Thailand posted 19 million foreign tourists between January and September 17, generating 795 billion THB (22.26 billion USD) in revenue.
Tourists take photos on Phuket island of Thailand. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The country’s Tourism and Sports Ministry said in a statement on September 19 that the local tourism situation is showing signs of improvement.
Arrivals are expected to pick up as the industry begins to enter high season this week, with long weekends in source countries like Malaysia and Japan.
Thailand's new government plans to boost tourist arrivals, with visas waived for those from China and Kazakhstan from September 25 till the end of February next year.
Tourism is a key driver of the economy, and the government eyes 28 million foreign visitors this year.
In 2019, there was a record of 39.9 million foreign tourists, including 11 million from China./.