World Air pollution shortens Thais' lifespan by 1.8 years: report More than 90% of the population in Thailand are living in poorer air conditions than the safety standard set out by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and this condition can shorten the average lifespan of Thais by 1.8 years, according to a report by Air Quality Life Index.

World Malaysia looks towards higher-value manufacturing sector Malaysia can achieve a shift towards higher-value manufacturing if the country has political commitment and collaboration between the public and private sectors, according to Malaysian Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong.

World Malaysia implements high-growth, high-value initiative for agriculture The Malaysian government is taking steps to address the issue of food security through the implementation of the high-growth, high-value (HGHV) initiative for the agriculture sector.

World Indonesia accelerates completion of national logistics ecosystem A logistical system is one of the important keys to support the acceleration of the national economic growth, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has stated.