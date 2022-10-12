World IMF revises up Malaysia’s economic growth forecast this year The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised Malaysia’s economic growth forecast for the year from 5.1% to 5.4% in its latest World Economic Outlook report.

World Vietnam’s respect for human rights recognised internationally: expert Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure is an international recognition of Vietnam's commitment to respect and protect human rights, a senior researcher from the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) in Indonesia said on October 12.

World Canadian friends laud Vietnam’s efforts in human rights protection Members of the Canada - Vietnam Friendship Association have highly valued efforts by the Vietnamese Party and State in protecting human rights.