Thailand looks to become international medical hub
Tourists on a beach in Phuket, Thailand (Photo: AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has been implementing a strategic plan to establish itself as an international medical hub.
In a 10-year plan carried out by the Thai Ministry of Public Health from 2016 to 2025, the country aims to become a leading medical destination in the world, with four focuses – health care, medical services, academic activities, and medical products.
The Thai Government is stepping up efforts to promote medical tourism in combination with traditional herbal products while developing images of herbal cities to introduce its medical tourism destinations.
This year, authorities of Thailand have approved guidance for developing the Andaman Wellness Corridor (AWC), which follows the model of the world’s advanced healthcare sector. The AWC aims to enhance the competitiveness of medical tourism in four provinces in the Andaman coast, namely Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga and Ranong, to boost post-pandemic economic and tourism recovery there.
Thailand will combine green health care with the innovation economy to promote healthcare and medical tourism programmes. It is also set to increase intensive training to have more doctors meeting higher requirements./.