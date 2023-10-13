Thailand, Malaysia strengthen relations
Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Thailand Srettha Thavisin has held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to seek ways to enhance bilateral ties.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (L) and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. (Photo: https://www.pmo.gov.my/)Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Thailand Srettha Thavisin has held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to seek ways to enhance bilateral ties.
Srettha Thavisin arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on October 11 for an official visit to Malaysia. He said his visit was a significant opportunity to continue both parties’ commitment to collaborative efforts, furthering peace and prosperity for the populations of both nations.
The Thai premier expressed admiration for Malaysia’s vision of "Malaysia Madani" or "Modern Malaysia," striving for the nation’s progress. With both Thailand and Malaysia being major economies in ASEAN, he believed in the potential for increased cooperation. An invitation was extended to the Malaysian Prime Minister for a future visit to Thailand.
In the evening, a reception was held in honor of the Thai Prime Minister at the Malaysian Prime Minister’s residence./.