ASEAN Indonesia issues new policy to attract international students The Indonesian General Department of Immigration announced that the government has approved new regulations on granting education visas which aims to create favourable conditions for foreigners who want to study in this Southeast Asian country.

ASEAN ASEAN pledges to eradicate poverty, ensure sustainable agriculture and food security for all The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is committed to enhancing regional food security through applying advanced technology, improving agricultural productivity, ensuring supply chains, building an early warning and quick response system to ensure sufficient food supply in crisis situations, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN has said.

ASEAN ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management opens in Quang Ninh The 11th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM) kicked off in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh on October 12.

World Indonesian President calls for AIS states’ solidarity in dealing with common challenges Indonesian President Joko Widodo has underlined three major focal points that island states should concentrate on to enhance their capacity to respond to challenges in the future after the first High-Level Meeting of the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum in Jakarta on October 11.