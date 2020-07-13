World Thailand: majority want to see cabinet reshuffle A majority of Thai people said it is time for a cabinet reshuffle, according an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University or Suan Dusit Poll.

World UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus The UK media has run articles highlighting the hospital discharge of a British pilot – known as Patient 91 and the most seriously ill COVID-19 case in Vietnam who spent more than two months on life support in the country before returning home on July 12 (London time).

World Vietnam – preferred destination of foreign capital: US website The US website Seeking Alpha has described Vietnam as the preferred destination of foreign capital in recent years with annual economic growth of 7 percent, twice as much as the world average.

World Thai Vietjet offers super-saver fares for its all 13 routes in Thailand Celebrating its new routes in Thailand, Thai Vietjet, a subsidiary of Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air, continues to offer surprises for its passengers with 500,000 special air tickets with fares from as low as 50 THB (1.5 USD).