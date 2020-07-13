Thailand plans human testing for COVID-19 vaccine in November
Thai researchers plan to begin human trials of a vaccine for the COVID-19 this November, a local official said on July 12.
Thai researchers plan to begin human trials of a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus in November. (Source: Reuters)
They are preparing 10,000 doses, aiming for a vaccine that could be ready for use by late next year, according to Kiat Ruxrungtham, director of the Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University vaccine development programme.
Following favourable results in trials on primates, the next step is to manufacture doses for human trials, he added.
Facilities in San Diego (the US) and Vancouver (Canada) will produce 10,000 doses for the trials for 5,000 people, he revealed.
The trials will not accept volunteers until receiving approval from the Thai Food and Drug Administration and relevant agencies.
Thai company BioNet-Asia is preparing its facilities for large-scale manufacturing if the trials prove successful, according to Kiat.
If everything goes according to plan, the vaccine will be ready for Thailand in the third or fourth quarter next year, he said.
As of July 12, Thailand recorded a total of 3,217 COVID-19 infections, including 58 deaths. The Southeast Asian country has reported no community transmissions over the past month./.