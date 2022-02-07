Illustrative image (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand's Transport Ministry is planning a feasibility and design study on a new bridge across the Mekong River as part of the third phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project.



Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the seventh bridge linking Nong Khai with Vientiane, also known as the second Thailand-Laos friendship bridge, is designed to accommodate both rail and road transport.



He added that the Department of Highways will be responsible for the design study which is estimated to cost about 140 million THB (4.25 million USD) from the central budget.



According to him, construction costs of the bridge and a small network of roads are estimated at 4 billion THB, which are likely to be split between Thailand and Laos and the issue will be discussed by the joint Thailand-Laos committee.



The bridge project must be completed before the second phase of the high-speed train project opens for service in 2028, said the minister.



He said the study of the new bridge, which is to be located 50m from the Thailand-Laos Friendship Bridge, will take one year to complete./.