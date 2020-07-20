Immigration officers stand in front of an arrivals hall at Suvarnabhumi airport (Source: Reuters)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is preparing for the sixth phase on relaxing measures on COVID-19 prevention, which may allow five groups of foreigners and migrant workers to enter the country.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) of Thailand said it would grant permission to migrant construction workers and those working in the food export industry, foreign visitors who are involved in trade exhibitions, foreigner involved in film production, and travellers who are members of the Thailand Elite Card scheme.

A committee assigned to consider the easing of COVID-19 restrictions has discussed the sixth phase of relaxation and the issue will be tabled to a full meeting of the CCSA this week.

As of July 20, Thailand marked 56 consecutive days without COVID-19 transmissions in the community while new cases were imported ones.

From January this year, the country reported a total of 3,250 infections, including 58 deaths./.