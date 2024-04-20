ASEAN Food security, climate change top ASEAN agenda during Malaysia’s chairmanship Enhancing regional food security and tackling the pressing challenges of climate change will be key agendas defining Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat (lower house) Johari Abdul told the press on April 19.

World ASEAN foreign ministers call for end to Myanmar violence ASEAN foreign ministers on April 19 issued a statement calling on all parties to immediately cease violence and exercise maximum restraint in the border areas of Myanmar.

World Indonesia’s Mount Ruang continues to emit ash After a series of eruptions earlier this week that forced thousands to evacuate, Mount Ruang in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, continued to emit ash on April 19 afternoon.

World Thailand gives financial support to Laos for road maintenance The Thai cabinet has approved 1.8 billion THB (about 48.8 million USD) in financial assistance for the Lao Government to maintain and improve Highway R12, shortening the travel time from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom province, through Laos, to the Vietnamese border in central Quang Binh province.