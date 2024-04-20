Thailand promotes AI, creative economy
The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is planning to establish new units to align with the government's policy to promote artificial intelligence (AI) and the creative economy as levers of soft power.
FTI Chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul was quoted by local media as saying that the federation will establish new industrial units such as creative industries, sports and AI innovation to support the country's economic development direction.
Kriengkrai said he is determined to launch new projects to better support Thai industries in the next two years, while continuing the work that members have started.
According to the head of the FTI, entrepreneurs need to understand that AI plays an increasingly important role in modern industries.
In December 2023, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) of Thailand announced an AI and cloud policy to promote AI application and support domestic AI technology providers.
Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong emphasised that AI and cloud are essential for Thailand's digital transformation, besides some obstacles that need to be resolved. He said that the challenges that Thailand is facing include a growing trade deficit due to the import of AI technology, limited application of AI for domestic services, and the public's level of knowledge about AI technology.
According to the Digital Economy Promotion Agency of Thailand, more private sector representatives have been appointed to the National AI Commission, while closer cooperation between state agencies is expected to boost the AI field.
Kriengkrai emphasised the need for the FTI to cooperate with the government in promoting creative industries and soft power./.
