ASEAN US-ASEAN partnership has never been stronger: US National Security Advisor The strategic partnership between the US and ASEAN representing the aspirations of nearly a billion of people has never been stronger and is a partnership of “free, equal and independent nations” which respect one another’s sovereignty.

ASEAN New Zealand reaffirms commitment to enhancing partnership with ASEAN New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on November 14 reaffirmed the important role of and commitment to strengthening her country’s partnership with ASEAN.

ASEAN Leaders recognise Vietnam’s remarkable leadership as ASEAN Chair: Cambodian ministry ASEAN leaders commended the remarkable leadership of Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in steering the bloc’s priorities in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release issued by the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on late November 13.

World Australia supports ASEAN’s COVID-19 response efforts Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on November 14 outlined new initiatives to support ASEAN’s economic recovery efforts post COVID-19.