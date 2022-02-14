World Reigning champions Indonesia withdraw from AFF U23 tourney Defending champions Indonesia on February 11 announced their withdrawal from the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U23 Youth Championship slated for February 14-26 in Cambodia.

ASEAN Measures proposed to address food security vulnerabilities exposed by COVID-19 in SE Asia A core element of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), food security, now looms as a priority for Southeast Asia, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, according to an article published on The Diplomat online news magazine.