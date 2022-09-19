World Thai national oil and gas conglomerate shifts to EV industry With the Government of Thailand having launched electric vehicle (EV) incentive packages benefiting both manufacturers and buyers early this year, several major corporations are pushing for production of EVs and batteries and building of charging facilities.

ASEAN ASEAN tourism promoted on RoK’s Jeju island Authorities in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Jeju province together with the ASEAN-Korea Centre started a campaign to promote the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s tourism sector on its popular Jeju island in mid-September.

World Malaysia’s machinery, equipment exports up 25% in seven months Malaysia’s machinery and equipment (M&E) exports reached 34.4 billion RM (7.5 billion USD) in the first seven months of 2022, up 25.5% from a year earlier, according to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

ASEAN Ministers of ASEAN, partners meet to strengthen economic links Economic ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and partners held consultations on September 17 - 18 as part of the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-54) and related meetings in Siem Reap, Cambodia.