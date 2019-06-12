Thailand is ready to host the 37th Senior Officials Meeting on Energy (SOME) to push for concrete regional energy cooperation. (Photo: VNA)

- Thailand is ready to host the 37th Senior Officials Meeting on Energy (SOME) to push for concrete regional energy cooperation.Thailand’s Energy Ministry Permanent Secretary Kulis Sombatsiri said that the meeting, which is scheduled from June 24 -28, will be held on the concept of “Advancing Energy Transition through partnership and Innovation”. It will be attended by representatives from 10 ASEAN countries as well as international organisations, such as international energy agencies and international renewable energy agencies, to discuss important policies at the regional level.They include the power network interconnection to support more electricity trade in ASEAN, which will be beneficial to economic growth, the energy conservation goal to increase the proportion of renewable energy in use in ASEAN by 30 percent in 2020 and the presentation of the biomass power generation project in the three southern border provinces of Thailand, which will be applied to areas with the same characteristics in ASEAN.For natural gas, ASEAN member countries will jointly develop the warehouse and transportation pipeline system in order to support the increasing demand in ASEAN from the current 10 million tons per year to 60 million tons in 2035.The results of the discussion will be reported to the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Energy that will take place this September. – NNT/VNA