Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (centre) presides over the opening of the Thailand Education Eco-System forum on developing human resources for the 21st century (Photo: www.bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Ministry of Education recently announced plans to improve the standard of Thai education with a focus on developing a platform to ensure students are well-prepared for the 21st century.

Minister of Education Nataphol Teepsuwan said on August 17 that in the past year, he visited various schools and institutions across the country to receive feedback and opinions about issues concerning the education system.

Through this approach, a plan was structured to "unlock, change and widen" education to ensure human capital is strengthened for Thailand's future.

Nataphol said that Thai education must shift in a way where students depart from their 'fixed mindset' of the past and begin to incorporate a 'growth mindset' in their daily lives. This is what the Education Eco-System strives to achieve and the modern Ministry of Education that he plans to establish.

He said the system will use supply and demand mechanisms through a platform to provide real-time information on the skills sought by domestic and international employers.

A new curriculum and guideline will be established to produce quality teachers and administrative bodies that demand greater management skills. These fundamental changes are expected to influence the quality of students.

To achieve these goals, the Thai Ministry of Education is introducing three new apparatuses for building the sustainable Education Eco-System./.