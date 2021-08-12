ASEAN Philippines speeds up vaccination drive Vaccination centres across the Philippine capital Manila are trying to speed up inoculation rates, including by staying open 24 hours, to help deal with a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

World Thailand to spend another 1 billion USD supporting workers affected by COVID-19 The Thai Cabinet on August 10 approved a relief package worth 33.47 billion THB (1 billion USD) to help 6.69 million workers in 29 "dark red zone" provinces registered under Sections 39 and 40 of the Social Security Act.

ASEAN ASEAN, Pacific island nations bolster labour cooperation with Australia Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh, as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Canberra (ACC), on August 10 presided over a meeting between representatives of ASEAN nations and Pacific island countries on labour issues.

ASEAN E-commerce brings more momentum for economic recovery in Southeast Asia The annual ASEAN Online Sale Day is being held from August 8 to 10, creating an avenue for retailers across various sectors to showcase their offerings and reach out to the larger regional market, China’s Xinhua reported.