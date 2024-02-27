Thailand seeks to lure more Indian visitors
Thai tourism operators have urged the government to discuss a long-term mutual visa-free scheme between Thailand and India, which is set to become the third-largest economy in 2027.
Thailand is seeking measures to lure more Indian visitors. (Photo: The Nation)Bangkok (VNA) – Thai tourism operators have urged the government to discuss a long-term mutual visa-free scheme between Thailand and India, which is set to become the third-largest economy in 2027.
Somsong Sachaphimukh, Vice President of the Tourism Council of Thailand, was quoted by the local media as saying that the current temporary visa exemption for Indians has helped to accelerate the Indian market.
She said positive momentum should continue for all of 2024 as the Ministry of Tourism planned to extend the scheme for two years after the current scheme ends on May 10.
The Indian market provided the fifth-largest number of arrivals, with 258,269 tourists as of February 18. India has been projected to overtake Germany as the world's third-largest economy in 2027, after Germany recently replaced Japan in the third rank.
In the long run, a mutual visa-free programme between Thailand and India should be discussed to promote tourism and trade for both countries as it would incentivise airlines to provide more flights, she said.
At present, flights between Thailand and India are increasing, even with slots restricted to only six major cities in India, she said.
Somsong said the government should look into attracting flights from India's second-tier cities, which have strong demand and high purchasing power, such as Amritsar and Pune.
She said the Thai Government should also support charter flights to U-tapao Airport in Chonburi and Chiang Mai Airport in addition to Phuket, and upgrade duty free shopping at those airports.
Suksit Suvunditkul, President of the southern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, said India remained in the top five largest sources of tourist arrivals in Phuket. In January, 25,524 Indian tourists travelled to Phuket via its international airport./.