World Indonesia reduces number of civil servants relocated to new capital city The Indonesian government has cut its target for relocating senior civil servants to the new capital city of Nusantara this year to 6,000 from the initial number of over 11,900.

ASEAN Thailand approves 2.9-million-USD budget for Songkran celebrations in 2024 Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a special budget of 104.87 million THB (more than 2.9 million USD) for holding the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival” in Bangkok and some key provinces in mid-April.