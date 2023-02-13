World Indonesia among top fintech nations in region: study Indonesia is one of the top three nations in fintech in the south and southeast Asian region, behind India and Singapore, according to a survey just released by Robocash Group, a fintech company with offices in Asia and Europe that specialises in providing technological finance solutions for the underserved by the traditional banking system in emerging markets.

World Cambodia, Laos step up cooperation Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Senon February 13 started an official visit to neighbouring Laos.

World Singapore’s 2022 GDP growth lower than estimated Singapore’s economy expanded by 3.6% in 2022, slightly lower than the earlier estimate of 3.8%, data released by the country’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on February 13 showed.