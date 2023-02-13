Thailand seeks ways to boost trade with China
Thailand will seek to boost trade with China when it hosts the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) Joint Committee in April, according to the Thai Ministry of Commerce’s Department of Trade Negotiations.
It will be the first meeting since the two sides agreed to upgrade the ACFTA at the 25th ASEAN-China Summit last November.
The ACFTA Joint Committee hopes to finalise the framework of trade negotiations between ASEAN and China and other key details within 2024, the department said.
The framework will cover such fields as digital economy, green economy, supply chain connectivity, competition, and consumer protection.
Last year Thailand’s trade with China rose by 1.53% year-on-year to 105.4 billion USD, of which 34.38 billion USD came from the Southeast Asian nation's exports./.