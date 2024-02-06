ASEAN Vietnam suggests measures to strengthen ASEAN-EU strategic partnership Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has made a series of recommendations on measures to step up cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) while attending the 24th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting (AEMM) in Brussels on February 2.

ASEAN Malaysia to soon repatriate illegal immigrants The Indonesian government will implement a repatriation programme from March 1 for undocumented workers to return home without being prosecuted, said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

World China hopes to conclude ASEAN-China FTA 3.0 negotiations soon China is ready to work together with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to conclude negotiations for version 3.0 of the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA), Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen has said.

ASEAN Best youth sustainable projects towards ASEAN’s green transition awarded Ten best projects in the Youth Sustainable Project (YSUP) Competition 2024 have been awarded by the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).