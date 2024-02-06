Thailand sees lowest headline inflation in 35 months
Thailand's headline inflation fell for the fourth consecutive month to 106.98 points in January, the lowest since February 2021, said Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's headline inflation fell for the fourth consecutive month to 106.98 points in January, the lowest since February 2021, said Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).
The consumer price index (CPI), a key indicator of inflation, declined 1.11% from a year earlier in January, largely due to a drop in the price of energy.
The main factors contributing to the continuous drop in the consumer price index are the government’s measures to cut energy prices and the falling prices of fresh food, such as vegetables and meat, due to increased supply.
For the whole year, the country’s headline inflation is predicted to range between minus 0.3% and 1.7%, or 0.7% on the average, based on the assumption that growth will be between 2.7% and 3.7%, Dubai crude oil prices will range from 80-90 USD per barrel and the exchange rate will be 34-36 THB per USD.
TPSO forecast that prices of electrical appliances continue to fall, as many shops hold sale promotions. Prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks dropped 1.06%. The escalating conflict in the Middle East could, however, put upward pressure on prices as it has sent freight charges higher, while the baht has a tendency to weaken, which will result in price increases on imported products./.
The consumer price index (CPI), a key indicator of inflation, declined 1.11% from a year earlier in January, largely due to a drop in the price of energy.
The main factors contributing to the continuous drop in the consumer price index are the government’s measures to cut energy prices and the falling prices of fresh food, such as vegetables and meat, due to increased supply.
For the whole year, the country’s headline inflation is predicted to range between minus 0.3% and 1.7%, or 0.7% on the average, based on the assumption that growth will be between 2.7% and 3.7%, Dubai crude oil prices will range from 80-90 USD per barrel and the exchange rate will be 34-36 THB per USD.
TPSO forecast that prices of electrical appliances continue to fall, as many shops hold sale promotions. Prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks dropped 1.06%. The escalating conflict in the Middle East could, however, put upward pressure on prices as it has sent freight charges higher, while the baht has a tendency to weaken, which will result in price increases on imported products./.