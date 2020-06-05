Thailand sends officials to ensure proper allocation of gov’t assistance
Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has dispatched officials to local communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that government assistance has been provided to everyone.
Photo: thainews.prd.go.th
Minister of Social Development and Human Security Juti Krairiksh presided over an event under the government’s “We Don’t Leave Anyone Behind” project. Teams of officials were dispatched to 20 communities in Bangkok’s Prawet and Khlong Toei districts. They will evaluate the problems and needs of each community and how government assistance was distributed to help people affected by the spread of COVID-19. The officials will visit different areas to acknowledge people’s problems and help them receive aid from the government.
In other provinces, the Social Development and Human Security provincial offices also sent officials to local communities to help various groups, particularly the impoverished, homeless and the unemployed, who have yet to receive government assistance.
In Bangkok, the ministry is dispatching some 500 officials to different communities once a week. They will gather information about people’s hardships, so that timely assistance can be provided./.