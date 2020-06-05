World 6.8 magnitude quake hits Indonesia A 6.8-magnitude earthquake stroke off Indonesia's North Maluku province on June 4, according to an Indonesian disaster agency official.

World Cambodia passes draft bills to curb money laundering, weapon financing The National Assembly of Cambodia on June 4 adopted two draft laws on anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) and on combating the financing of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) proliferation.

World Pepper price hike in Cambodia attributed to high demand from Vietnam Increased demand from Vietnam has led to a significant recovery in Cambodia’s pepper prices at the beginning of this year’s harvest season, the Phnom Penh Post quoted Cambodia Pepper and Spice Federation president Mak Ny as saying.

World Vietnam bolsters ASEAN cooperation in sustainable development Vietnam, performing its roles as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, will continue boosting cooperation in sustainable development for the goal of building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN, towards the realisation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, a Government official has affirmed.